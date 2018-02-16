APNewsBreak: Dearborn makes $1.25M deal in police shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit suburb agreed to a $1.25 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who was fatally shot by police near a shopping mall.

The settlement was obtained Thursday under a public records request by The Associated Press.

A Dearborn police officer repeatedly shot 31-year-old Janet Wilson while she was in her car on a busy street in 2016. Police were pursuing her after a dispute was reported at Fairlane Mall.

No criminal charges were filed against police. Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wilson "exhibited erratic and aggressive behavior" at the mall and drove her car toward the officer.

Legal standards are different in a civil lawsuit. Dearborn denies liability but says it agreed to the settlement to "amicably resolve" the dispute.