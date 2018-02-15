Officer who fatally shot mentally ill woman found not guilty

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer who fatally shot a mentally ill woman in her New York apartment in 2016 has been acquitted by a judge.

WCBS reports that Sgt. Hugh Barry was found not guilty on Thursday of murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Deborah Danner, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was brandishing a bat when the eight-year veteran shot her.

Officers had been called to Danner's home several times before.

Her shooting sparked protests and a rebuke from Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The defense argued Barry made a split second decision to protect himself.

Barry testified he pleaded with the 66-year-old woman to drop the bat, but she stepped toward him and swung at him.

Prosecutors said Barry failed to follow his training and didn't listen to Danner.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com