Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 22:44
MEN
Game 9
Italy 1 0 5 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 —10
United State 0 1 0 3 2 0 0 2 1 0 —9
Italy

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

USA

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 76.

Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

John Shuster, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Game 10
Canada 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 2 —7
Norway 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 —4
Canada

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 19, Points: 52, Percentage: 68.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Norway

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 81.

Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Torger Nergaard, Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.

Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Game 11
Japan 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 —5
Britain 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 —6
Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.

Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Game 12
Switzerland 1 1 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 0 —9
Denmark 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 —7
Switzerland

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 84.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 241, Team Percentage: 75.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.

___

WOMEN
Game 5
United States 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 —7
Britain 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 —4
United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 84.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 90.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Nina Roth, Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Game 6
Japan 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 0 —8
Denmark 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 —5
Japan

Team Shots: 70, Team Points: 204, Team Percentage: 73.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Denmark

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 191, Team Percentage: 66.

Julie Hoegh, Shots: 18, Points: 45, Percentage: 63.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 41, Percentage: 57.

Game 7
South Korea 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 1 3 0 —8
Canada 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 2 —6
South Korea

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 77.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Canada

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 84.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Game 8
OA Russia 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 —7
China 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 —6
Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 281, Team Percentage: 80.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 22, Points: 79, Percentage: 90.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 22, Points: 63, Percentage: 72.

China

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 290, Team Percentage: 83.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 21, Points: 68, Percentage: 81.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.

Game 9
Japan 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 1 —7
South Korea 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 —5
Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 213, Team Percentage: 67.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 48, Percentage: 60.

Game 10
Switzerland 0 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 —6
United States 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 —5
Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 277, Team Percentage: 87.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 81.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Nina Roth, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Game 11
Sweden 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 —7
Canada 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 —6
Sweden

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 293, Team Percentage: 83.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 22, Points: 81, Percentage: 92.

Sara McManus, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.

Canada

Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 77.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 21, Points: 65, Percentage: 77.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

Game 12
Britain 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 —8
China 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 1 —7
Britain

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 72.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 22, Points: 62, Percentage: 70.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 22, Points: 60, Percentage: 68.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

China

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 77.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 22, Points: 63, Percentage: 72.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.