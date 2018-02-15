The Latest: Trump to speak about Florida school shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to the Florida school shooting (all times local):

9:02 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. EST.

Trump also issued a proclamation Thursday honoring victims of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 were killed.

The presidential proclamation says: "Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida."

The former student who opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle was charged Thursday morning.

___

7:39 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida's deadly school shooting was "mentally disturbed."

Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

Trump says: "So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

The president offered sympathy in a tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida's governor, but he has not addressed the nation.

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.