2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 7 of 9 medal events for Feb. 15
|Through 37 of 39 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|5
|7
|4
|16
|Germany
|8
|2
|4
|14
|Netherlands
|5
|5
|2
|12
|Canada
|4
|4
|4
|12
|United States
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Japan
|0
|4
|3
|7
|France
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Sweden
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Italy
|1
|1
|3
|5
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Austria
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
|China
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Slovakia
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spain
|0
|0
|1
|1