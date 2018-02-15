  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 21:00
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 7 of 9 medal events for Feb. 15
Through 37 of 39 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 8 2 4 14
Norway 5 7 4 16
Netherlands 5 5 2 12
United States 5 1 2 8
Canada 4 4 4 12
Sweden 3 2 0 5
France 3 1 2 6
Austria 2 1 1 4
Italy 1 1 3 5
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Japan 0 4 3 7
Australia 0 2 1 3
China 0 2 0 2
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
OA Russia 0 1 4 5
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Switzerland 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 3 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1