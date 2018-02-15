Podcast host-former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Podcast host and former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer has a book deal.

Twelve, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Pfeiffer's "Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter and Trump" is due June 19. Billed as part-memoir, part progressive "blueprint," the book will offer Pfeiffer's memories of his years with Barack Obama and his take on the rise of Donald Trump.

Pfeiffer was the White House communications director during Obama's first term and a senior adviser during his second term. He currently hosts the popular "Pod Save America," along with former Obama officials Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. The show has attracted millions of listeners. Obama, Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have been among the guests.