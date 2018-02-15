Ex-soccer coach found guilty of 3 more sex-abuse charges

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A former English youth soccer coach has been found guilty of three more charges of sexual abuse on young players.

The 11-person jury returned the guilty verdicts against Barry Bennell at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday. It could not reach a verdict on the four remaining charges.

The 64-year-old Bennell was found guilty on Tuesday of 36 charges of sexual abuse on 10 young players. Before the trial, Bennell pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault involving three boys.

The latest case against Bennell, who worked for northwest clubs Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra among others, related to abuse covering 1979 to 1990.

Boys coached by Bennell told the trial how he had a power hold over them as they dreamed of becoming professional players.