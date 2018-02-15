Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SW;20;80%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;NE;7;52%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Becoming cloudy;15;9;E;25;61%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;17;9;Brilliant sunshine;18;12;SSE;11;73%;37%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;9;2;Partly sunny;8;-1;SSW;17;75%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;-2;-8;Plenty of sun;-2;-11;N;4;65%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;8;0;Some brightening;10;3;E;7;60%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, colder;-17;-21;Decreasing clouds;-15;-23;SW;14;91%;34%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds;35;22;A t-storm around;34;23;ENE;14;58%;74%;11

Athens, Greece;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;8;Some sun, a shower;13;7;NNW;25;77%;62%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny;27;20;NNE;10;63%;5%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Cooler with rain;16;13;ENE;15;82%;91%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;23;A little p.m. rain;33;23;ENE;10;67%;61%;10

Bangalore, India;Clearing;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;ESE;11;32%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;SSW;11;61%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;9;W;12;82%;40%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;Partly sunny;8;-5;ENE;15;19%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mainly cloudy;4;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NE;8;65%;28%;3

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;4;1;Mostly sunny;6;-1;W;16;65%;9%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Areas of low clouds;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;11;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;29;18;An afternoon shower;28;18;E;15;53%;54%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning out cloudy;4;-2;A little snow;4;-2;SW;9;83%;51%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;10;1;Periods of sun;8;1;ESE;6;67%;4%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;6;0;Partly sunny;8;0;WSW;8;69%;12%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;6;-3;Partly sunny;4;-3;NW;7;70%;25%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;ENE;14;56%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;20;NW;6;39%;58%;11

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;11;0;Variable cloudiness;11;-3;NW;10;30%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;21;11;Periods of sun;21;10;W;10;41%;60%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Partly sunny;24;16;SSE;22;60%;7%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;19;Sun and some clouds;25;18;ENE;6;60%;29%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;E;12;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Afternoon rain;6;-3;Colder;-1;-10;SW;15;60%;5%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;NE;15;64%;58%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;2;0;A little a.m. snow;5;0;WNW;18;71%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;N;24;85%;7%;7

Dallas, United States;Morning mist, fog;23;11;Rain and drizzle;14;6;ENE;22;67%;88%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ENE;18;79%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Hazy sun;26;13;WNW;13;55%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler;7;-9;Mostly sunny;7;-3;ESE;12;46%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Hazy sunshine;30;16;WNW;9;50%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;11;86%;86%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain/snow showers;6;1;A little p.m. rain;8;3;SW;25;75%;59%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain;7;-1;Not as cool;12;-1;N;10;44%;9%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;12;Partly sunny;17;12;NW;9;75%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;24;19;Low clouds;24;19;SSE;8;78%;24%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;26;17;A shower or t-storm;25;17;NE;12;73%;82%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;E;12;46%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;A little a.m. snow;-4;-7;E;13;86%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;23;SE;6;67%;35%;7

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;ESE;6;80%;5%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;N;6;62%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;30;18;Sun and some clouds;31;16;NNE;9;35%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;22;9;Hazy sun;23;9;NNW;8;57%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;11;7;Low clouds;8;6;NNE;19;83%;43%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;27;24;A morning shower;30;24;WSW;13;77%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NNW;13;55%;13%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NW;7;75%;85%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;11;-1;Partly sunny, mild;14;-3;WNW;7;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Hazy sunshine;31;17;WNW;10;49%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;23;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;WSW;8;55%;19%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;36;22;N;22;24%;4%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;1;-1;A little snow;2;-2;SW;7;85%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;16;55%;5%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WSW;10;71%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Hazy sun;30;15;WSW;10;41%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;An afternoon shower;34;25;W;8;65%;62%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;Showers and t-storms;12;4;ESE;11;76%;91%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;A passing shower;32;27;SW;11;75%;73%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;25;22;Clouds and sun;25;21;SSE;12;77%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Partly sunny;16;10;WSW;8;84%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;10;1;Partly sunny;9;2;S;10;69%;11%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Plenty of sun;23;10;NNE;8;22%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;26;A morning t-storm;30;25;W;8;82%;88%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rather cloudy;14;6;Mostly cloudy;15;5;WSW;5;70%;42%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;31;27;A shower;30;27;ENE;18;75%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;8;77%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Sunny;33;24;ESE;9;64%;5%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;24;15;Partly sunny;23;11;SE;13;53%;3%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;Partly sunny;25;9;E;9;29%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;28;20;ESE;11;58%;5%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-8;A little snow;-1;-4;SSW;10;81%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;ENE;22;71%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;18;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;15;58%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;Rain and snow shower;0;-13;W;12;73%;59%;2

Moscow, Russia;Overcast;-7;-8;A snow shower;-4;-6;SSE;11;81%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;34;25;Hazy sunshine;34;25;N;12;41%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;14;A stray shower;27;15;NE;23;54%;55%;13

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Showers around;14;-2;NW;30;53%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rather cloudy;17;10;Decreasing clouds;17;12;ENE;12;60%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-8;-21;Colder with some sun;-15;-22;SSW;10;81%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;11;-1;Increasing clouds;10;1;WSW;7;56%;22%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;0;-2;Partly sunny;0;-6;N;7;70%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;6;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-16;W;22;72%;56%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Nice with some sun;29;24;NNE;4;76%;63%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NW;15;63%;41%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;11;78%;69%;3

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;11;2;Mostly cloudy;10;2;ENE;8;68%;26%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;39;24;Becoming cloudy;33;20;WNW;16;39%;50%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny;35;24;SSW;7;55%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A downpour;32;22;Partly sunny;33;22;N;19;67%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;34;21;E;9;40%;9%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;3;0;Mostly sunny;7;-3;SW;8;63%;10%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;5;-11;Mostly sunny;4;-10;NW;13;60%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Downpours;20;13;WNW;14;69%;98%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;18;7;Sun and clouds;17;8;SSW;5;74%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;30;25;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;25;ESE;13;80%;99%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;2;0;Partly sunny;2;-2;SE;22;64%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;A little snow;-1;-4;SSE;12;84%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;11;69%;66%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;25;15;Sunshine and breezy;28;16;SE;24;37%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;11;-2;Clouds and sun;13;2;E;6;54%;4%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-6;-8;A little a.m. snow;-4;-7;SE;9;68%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;NNW;9;56%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;26;18;Periods of sun;26;18;ENE;25;60%;11%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;26;23;A stray shower;27;23;ENE;21;69%;70%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny;26;17;N;13;59%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;E;9;18%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny and beautiful;32;16;SW;10;47%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;19;N;11;74%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;14;9;Clouds and sun;17;8;SSE;8;76%;11%;3

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;8;5;Rain and drizzle;10;6;S;17;74%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;6;-5;Decreasing clouds;5;-6;NW;8;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Rain and drizzle;8;4;NNE;15;81%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Turning cloudy;33;25;NNE;13;68%;42%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;Partly sunny;6;-3;WSW;9;76%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;17;66%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;A little snow;2;-3;E;11;78%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;22;SE;22;43%;10%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and very warm;28;17;Clouds and sun;25;16;NE;10;72%;47%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;-5;-8;A little snow, cold;-3;-6;ESE;11;79%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and colder;1;-6;Not as cold;5;-6;NNE;7;67%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;9;0;Low clouds breaking;8;1;ENE;8;72%;38%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;14;7;Cloudy;13;7;NE;8;31%;81%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rather cloudy;22;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;N;8;68%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;13;-1;Mostly sunny;15;3;E;7;51%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;9;2;An afternoon shower;8;1;N;12;50%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;Cloudy and colder;0;-8;WSW;28;66%;18%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;11;Low clouds;16;8;E;13;57%;2%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;14;9;Mostly cloudy;16;9;SE;5;75%;26%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-13;-29;Partly sunny;-9;-25;NNE;8;83%;30%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Rain and drizzle;7;2;E;6;69%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;5;0;Spotty showers;6;-2;W;7;79%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;30;21;Mostly sunny;36;23;ENE;7;38%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-8;A little snow;-2;-3;SSW;13;81%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;A snow shower;3;-1;W;16;83%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;21;19;Sunshine and windy;24;20;NNW;37;79%;14%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;36;18;Sunny;35;17;WSW;9;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;10;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;11;-1;ENE;4;47%;23%;4

