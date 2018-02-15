Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;89;80;Partly sunny;90;80;SW;12;80%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;85;65;NE;5;52%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Becoming cloudy;59;48;E;16;61%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;62;49;Brilliant sunshine;64;53;SSE;7;73%;37%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds breaking;49;36;Partly sunny;46;31;SSW;10;75%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;28;18;Plenty of sun;28;12;N;3;65%;3%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;47;31;Some brightening;50;38;E;4;60%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, colder;2;-6;Decreasing clouds;6;-9;SW;9;91%;34%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds;94;71;A t-storm around;93;73;ENE;9;58%;74%;11

Athens, Greece;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;46;Some sun, a shower;55;45;NNW;15;77%;62%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny and nice;78;63;Sunny;81;68;NNE;6;63%;5%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;70;51;Cooler with rain;60;55;ENE;10;82%;91%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;95;73;A little p.m. rain;91;74;ENE;6;67%;61%;10

Bangalore, India;Clearing;87;59;Mostly sunny, nice;87;59;ESE;7;32%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing;96;75;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSW;7;61%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;48;Mostly cloudy;60;48;W;8;82%;40%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;Partly sunny;46;23;ENE;10;19%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mainly cloudy;39;28;Mostly sunny;45;30;NE;5;65%;28%;3

Berlin, Germany;Inc. clouds;40;33;Mostly sunny;43;30;W;10;65%;9%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Areas of low clouds;67;47;Mostly cloudy;67;48;SE;7;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;84;65;An afternoon shower;83;64;E;10;53%;54%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning out cloudy;39;29;A little snow;38;28;SW;5;83%;51%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;50;33;Periods of sun;46;33;ESE;4;67%;4%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;42;32;Partly sunny;46;31;WSW;5;69%;12%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;42;27;Partly sunny;39;27;NW;4;70%;25%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;85;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;72;ENE;9;56%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;90;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;69;NW;4;39%;58%;11

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;52;32;Variable cloudiness;52;26;NW;6;30%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;69;51;Periods of sun;70;51;W;6;41%;60%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;Partly sunny;75;61;SSE;14;60%;7%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;77;66;Sun and some clouds;77;64;ENE;4;60%;29%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;70;E;7;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Afternoon rain;42;26;Colder;30;15;SW;10;60%;5%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;72;NE;9;64%;58%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;36;32;A little a.m. snow;41;32;WNW;11;71%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;71;62;Clouds and sun, nice;71;63;N;15;85%;7%;7

Dallas, United States;Morning mist, fog;74;51;Rain and drizzle;58;42;ENE;14;67%;88%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;77;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;ENE;11;79%;62%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Hazy sun;80;55;WNW;8;55%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Cooler;45;16;Mostly sunny;44;26;ESE;8;46%;3%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Hazy sunshine;86;61;WNW;5;50%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Showers and t-storms;83;76;WNW;7;86%;86%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain/snow showers;43;33;A little p.m. rain;47;37;SW;15;75%;59%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain;44;31;Not as cool;53;31;N;6;44%;9%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;54;Partly sunny;63;53;NW;6;75%;5%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;75;65;Low clouds;76;66;SSE;5;78%;24%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;79;63;A shower or t-storm;78;63;NE;8;73%;82%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;67;Mostly sunny;83;69;E;8;46%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A little a.m. snow;25;19;E;8;86%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;73;Partly sunny, nice;92;73;SE;4;67%;35%;7

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;ESE;4;80%;5%;6

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;N;4;62%;44%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;87;65;Sun and some clouds;88;61;NNE;6;35%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;72;49;Hazy sun;74;48;NNW;5;57%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;53;44;Low clouds;47;44;NNE;12;83%;43%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;81;75;A morning shower;86;76;WSW;8;77%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;NNW;8;55%;13%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;77;60;A t-storm in spots;75;60;NW;5;75%;85%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;51;30;Partly sunny, mild;58;27;WNW;4;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;Hazy sunshine;87;62;WNW;6;49%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;73;42;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;WSW;5;55%;19%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;102;71;Sunny and hot;97;71;N;14;24%;4%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;33;30;A little snow;35;28;SW;4;85%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;85;73;Partly sunny;86;73;NE;10;55%;5%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Mostly cloudy;90;75;WSW;6;71%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine and nice;83;58;Hazy sun;86;59;WSW;6;41%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;An afternoon shower;93;76;W;5;65%;62%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;55;39;Showers and t-storms;54;39;ESE;7;76%;91%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;80;A passing shower;90;80;SW;7;75%;73%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing;77;71;Clouds and sun;77;70;SSE;7;77%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;60;48;Partly sunny;61;49;WSW;5;84%;3%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;50;34;Partly sunny;47;35;S;6;69%;11%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;50;Plenty of sun;74;50;NNE;5;22%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;79;A morning t-storm;85;77;W;5;82%;88%;11

Madrid, Spain;Rather cloudy;56;43;Mostly cloudy;60;42;WSW;3;70%;42%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;87;80;A shower;87;80;ENE;11;75%;86%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;NE;5;77%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Sunny;92;75;ESE;6;64%;5%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;74;58;Partly sunny;73;51;SE;8;53%;3%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;Partly sunny;77;48;E;6;29%;27%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;83;68;ESE;7;58%;5%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;18;A little snow;29;24;SSW;6;81%;81%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;77;ENE;13;71%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;83;65;Partly sunny;84;66;NE;9;58%;1%;10

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;42;31;Rain and snow shower;33;9;W;7;73%;59%;2

Moscow, Russia;Overcast;19;18;A snow shower;25;21;SSE;7;81%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;78;Hazy sunshine;93;77;N;7;41%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;80;56;A stray shower;81;59;NE;14;54%;55%;13

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;63;53;Showers around;58;28;NW;18;53%;64%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rather cloudy;63;50;Decreasing clouds;63;53;ENE;7;60%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;17;-6;Colder with some sun;5;-7;SSW;6;81%;44%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;52;30;Increasing clouds;50;33;WSW;4;56%;22%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;33;28;Partly sunny;33;22;N;4;70%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;42;27;A bit of a.m. snow;27;3;W;14;72%;56%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;Nice with some sun;85;74;NNE;3;76%;63%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NW;9;63%;41%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;83;74;A shower or two;82;74;ENE;7;78%;69%;3

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;52;35;Mostly cloudy;49;35;ENE;5;68%;26%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;Becoming cloudy;92;67;WNW;10;39%;50%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;Partly sunny;94;75;SSW;5;55%;4%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A downpour;90;72;Partly sunny;91;72;N;12;67%;44%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny;92;69;E;5;40%;9%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;38;32;Mostly sunny;44;26;SW;5;63%;10%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;41;12;Mostly sunny;40;14;NW;8;60%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;55;Downpours;69;55;WNW;9;69%;98%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;65;44;Sun and clouds;63;47;SSW;3;74%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;86;78;Cloudy, p.m. showers;84;76;ESE;8;80%;99%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;35;32;Partly sunny;36;29;SE;14;64%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;27;21;A little snow;30;25;SSE;7;84%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;NNE;7;69%;66%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;78;59;Sunshine and breezy;82;61;SE;15;37%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;52;28;Clouds and sun;56;35;E;4;54%;4%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;20;17;A little a.m. snow;24;19;SE;6;68%;63%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;63;44;Plenty of sunshine;62;48;NNW;6;56%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;Periods of sun;78;65;ENE;16;60%;11%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;79;73;A stray shower;81;73;ENE;13;69%;70%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Partly sunny;78;63;N;8;59%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;41;Sunny and pleasant;79;42;E;6;18%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;87;60;Sunny and beautiful;90;61;SW;6;47%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;80;68;Mostly sunny;80;67;N;7;74%;44%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;58;48;Clouds and sun;63;47;SSE;5;76%;11%;3

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;46;42;Rain and drizzle;50;43;S;11;74%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;43;24;Decreasing clouds;41;21;NW;5;32%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;41;Rain and drizzle;46;39;NNE;9;81%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;Turning cloudy;91;77;NNE;8;68%;42%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;37;24;Partly sunny;42;26;WSW;6;76%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;71;A shower in spots;83;73;ENE;11;66%;67%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;37;30;A little snow;35;26;E;7;78%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;83;67;Mostly sunny;83;71;SE;14;43%;10%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and very warm;82;62;Clouds and sun;77;61;NE;6;72%;47%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Colder;23;18;A little snow, cold;26;21;ESE;7;79%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and colder;33;21;Not as cold;41;22;NNE;5;67%;7%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;48;33;Low clouds breaking;46;33;ENE;5;72%;38%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;57;45;Cloudy;55;45;NE;5;31%;81%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rather cloudy;72;55;Mostly sunny;69;55;N;5;68%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;56;31;Mostly sunny;60;37;E;4;51%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;49;36;An afternoon shower;46;34;N;8;50%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;42;31;Cloudy and colder;32;17;WSW;17;66%;18%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;62;52;Low clouds;60;46;E;8;57%;2%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;58;48;Mostly cloudy;61;49;SE;3;75%;26%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;9;-19;Partly sunny;15;-13;NNE;5;83%;30%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;36;Rain and drizzle;44;36;E;4;69%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy;40;32;Spotty showers;42;28;W;4;79%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;86;70;Mostly sunny;97;73;ENE;4;38%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;18;A little snow;28;26;SSW;8;81%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A snow shower;37;29;W;10;83%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;71;67;Sunshine and windy;75;67;NNW;23;79%;14%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;98;65;Sunny;96;62;WSW;6;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;50;28;Clouds and sun, mild;52;30;ENE;2;47%;23%;4

