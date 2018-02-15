10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'IT WAS GOING TO BE HIM'

Students who knew Nikolas Cruz, who police say killed at least 17 people at a South Florida high school with a semi-automatic weapon, describe a volatile teen whose strange behavior caused others to end friendships with him.

2. MIKAELA SHIFFRIN WINS GIANT SLALOM AT PYEONGCHANG GAMES

The 22-year-old American standout uses a hard-charging final run to win the event for her second career Olympic skiing title.

3. RAMAPHOSA SET TO BECOME NEW SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT

A leading anti-apartheid activist and wealthy businessman, he faces the challenge of leading an African economic powerhouse mired in corruption scandals.

4. HOW MEDIA RELATIONS HAVE CHANGED UNDER SUU KYI

After Myanmar convicted two Reuters reporters for violating the Official Secrets Act, the government leader's stance is a reversal from three years ago when she condemned harsh punishments against journalists.

5. WHY US GOVERNMENT IS DETAINING AN AMERICAN CITIZEN

The suspect was carrying thumb drives containing files on how to make bombs plus administrative spreadsheets describing work he did for the Islamic State group when he surrendered in Syria last year, documents state.

6. AS GAZA DETERIORATES, ISRAEL TURNS TO WORLD FOR HELP

The appeal is to fund a series of big-ticket development projects in the war-torn strip, faced with a looming humanitarian disaster, four years after its bruising war with Hamas militants.

7. TRUMP'S CHIEF OF STAFF LARGELY OUT OF SIGHT

The future of John Kelly, under fire for mishandling domestic violence allegations against a top White House aide, is in doubt.

8. WHO FEELS FREE TO TALK ABOUT TRUMP ENCOUNTER

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, says she feels free to discuss it now that Trump's personal attorney acknowledged paying her $130,000 just before Election Day.

9. KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR COMING TO A STAGE NEAR YOU

In "Becoming Kareem," the NBA great will discuss his life, answer audience questions and talk about the key mentors he says helped him achieve his goals, AP learns.

10. MCDONALD'S SLIMS DOWN HAPPY MEAL

The fast-food icon will soon banish cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from that popular menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume.