Thailand's former top cop grilled over brothel owner's loan

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's former national police chief, who currently heads the Thai Football Association, has met with investigators to explain his financial links with a fugitive massage parlor owner.

Somyot Poompanmoung reported Thursday to the Department of Special Investigation — Thailand's FBI — in the wake of his admission that while serving as top cop he had borrowed 300 million baht (almost $9.5 million) from Kampol Wirathepsuporn.

Kampol is owner of the Victoria Secret message parlor, which also operated as a brothel, and he is sought on several charges including human trafficking.

Police raids in January revealed that the message parlor employed underage women and allegedly trafficked some of them into the sex trade.

Somyot told reporters he was interviewed by investigators as a witness, but declined to elaborate.