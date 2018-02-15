Bangladesh batting first vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka on Thursday in the first of two Twenty20s.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the first match with a bicep injury while regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan withdrew himself from the series after failing to recover in time from his finger injury.

Allrounders Afif Hossain and Ariful Haque, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, and wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan will debut for Bangladesh, which lost the tri-nation one-day final and test series to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, aiming for a tour sweep, will debut pace bowler Shehan Madushanka.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Ishuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Jeevan Mendis, Shehan Madushanka.