AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 6 at the Winter Olympics

Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympi
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, celebrate her gold medal during the venue ceremony at the Women's Giant Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal skis during the men's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/P
Kalle Koblet, of Switzerland, Jan Kubicik, of the Czech Republic, Konstantin Schad, of Germany, Kevin Hill, of Canada, and Alessandro Haemmerle, of Au
Official Jenni Heikkinen (64), of Finland, tries to separate Kelly Pannek (12), of the United States, and Laura Stacey (7), of Canada, as they scuffle
Driver Christopher Spring and Neville Wright of Canada take a practice run during training for the two-man bobsled at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeo
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react as their scores are posted following their performance in the pairs free skate figure skating final
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, center, poses for photos flanked by Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, gold, left, and Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, silver, right
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, attacks the gate during the second run of the Women's Giant Slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang,
From left; Regino Hernandez, of Spain, Jarryd Hughes, of Australia, and Pierre Vaultier, of France, run the course during the men's snowboard cross fi
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal reacts in the finish area of the men's downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15,
Jerome Lymann, of Switzerland, jumps during the men's snowboard cross seeding run at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Sou
Russian skater Kristina Astakhova is airborne as she performs with partner Alexei Rogonov in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneun
Kevin Hill, of Canada, jumps during the men's snowboard cross seeding at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Th
Matthias Guggenberger of Austria brakes in the finish area during the men's skeleton competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kor
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — After several weather delays, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her Pyeongchang Olympic debut, speeding to gold in the women's giant slalom. Aksel Lund Svindal won the men's downhill, making the 35-year-old Norwegian the oldest-ever Olympic gold medalist in Alpine skiing. And the German pairs figure skaters Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won gold with a flawless free skate.
Here are some highlights of Day 6 from Associated Press photographers.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org