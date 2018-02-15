Ramaphosa aims to lead South Africa out of corruption swamp

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Up from Soweto township to become a leading anti-apartheid activist and then wealthy businessman, Cyril Ramaphosa has been a central figure in South Africa's tumultuous history before becoming the country's acting president.

Astute and articulate, the 65-year-old former deputy president marshalled the forces that brought scandal-swamped Jacob Zuma to resign late Wednesday and now faces the challenge of rejuvenating one of Africa's most powerful economies.

The ruling African National Congress "couldn't have got a better person to lead the country out of crisis," said William Gumede, professor at the school of governance at the University of the Witswatersrand.

Ramaphosa knew well what was needed to bring about a change of leadership as he's been a key ANC figure for decades, having served on its National Executive Committee for 26 years.