Kenyan judge revokes orders to deport opposition leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan judge has rescinded the orders used to deport to Canada an opposition politician over his alleged role in a mock inauguration by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Judge Luka Kimaru also orders Kenya's government to return the passport confiscated from Miguna Miguna when he was deported.

Miguna was at Odinga's side when he took an oath as the "people's president" last month in a protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

The government responded by arresting opposition politicians and shutting down TV stations broadcasting the event.

Odinga claims that results in last year's August election were manipulated in Kenyatta's favor, and he boycotted a fresh vote in October after the Supreme Court nullified the first one, saying electoral reforms had not been made.