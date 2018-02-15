AP PHOTOS: Athletes going airborne at Pyeongchang Olympics

Nika Kriznar, of Slovenia, soars through the air during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeo
Russian athlete Sofya Fedorova runs the course during the women's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
Ondrej Pazout, of the Czech Republic, jumps during the trial jump of the nordic combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wedn
Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the downhill portion of the men's combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Tuesday, F
Max Parrot, of Canada, jumps during the men's slopestyle final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, F
Germany's Thomas Dressen makes a jump in Men's Downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. (AP Ph
Andreas Wellinger, of Germany, soars through the air during training for the men's large hill individual ski jumping competition at the 2018 Winter Ol
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, of Canada, perform in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Wint
Nobuyuki Nishi, of Japan, jumps during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monda
Form left; Lukas Pachner, of Austria, Jonathan Cheever, of the United States, Mick Dierdorff, of the United States, Regino Hernandez, of Spain, and Pa
Akwasi Frimpong, of Ghana, starts his practice run during the men's skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesd
Russian skater Kristina Astakhova is airborne as she performs with partner Alexei Rogonov in the pairs free skate figure skating final in the Gangneun
Chloe Kim, of the United States, jumps during the women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South K
Women's moguls bronze medalist Yulia Galysheva, of Kazakhstan, celebrates during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Look up in the air at the Pyeongchang Olympics and chances are you'll see an athlete going airborne.
Ski jumpers lean far over their skis as they take flight. Snowboarders soar through the air in unison. And moguls skiers flip upside down.
Pairs figure skaters also get into the act, with the men tossing their female partners high above the ice.
The best leaps may come from the medal winners, who jump for joy.
___
