Hearse with Denmark prince leaves for Copenhagen chapel

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A casket carrying Denmark's Prince Henrik, the husband of Queen Margrethe, has left a palace in the country's north for a downtown Copenhagen chapel where it will be on display until a private funeral next week.

The hearse was followed Thursday by the queen, their two sons, Frederik and Joachim, and other family members. Henrik died Tuesday at age 83.

The coffin will be on display at the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace over the weekend until a funeral Tuesday in the chapel.

The palace has said it would respect Henrik's wish to be cremated, with half his ashes spread over Danish seas and the other half buried in the royal family's private garden at the Fredensborg Palace, north of Copenhagen, where he died.