Thursday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 9
|Italy
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—10
|United State
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—9
|Italy
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
|USA
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 76.
Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
John Shuster, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
|Game 10
|Canada
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|—7
|Norway
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—4
|Canada
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 80.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 19, Points: 52, Percentage: 68.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
|Norway
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 81.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
|Game 11
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—5
|Britain
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—6
|Japan
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
|Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
|Game 12
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—9`
|Denmark
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—7
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 84.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
|Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 241, Team Percentage: 75.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.
|WOMEN
|Game 5
|United States
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—7
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—4
|United States
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 254, Team Percentage: 84.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 90.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Nina Roth, Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.
|Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
|Game 6
|Japan
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|—8
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—5
|Japan
Team Shots: 70, Team Points: 204, Team Percentage: 73.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
|Denmark
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 191, Team Percentage: 66.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 18, Points: 45, Percentage: 63.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 41, Percentage: 57.
|Game 7
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|—8
|Canada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—6
|South Korea
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 77.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
|Canada
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 84.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
|Game 8
|OA Russia
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—7
|China
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—6
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 281, Team Percentage: 80.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 22, Points: 79, Percentage: 90.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 22, Points: 63, Percentage: 72.
|China
Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 290, Team Percentage: 83.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 21, Points: 68, Percentage: 81.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
