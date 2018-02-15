Wallace and Gromit creator goes prehistoric with 'Early Man'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The kooky caveman characters that come to life in "Early Man " have been kicking around in Nick Park's imagination for decades.

Long before he created Wallace and Gromit, Park was taken with Ray Harryhousen's animated dinosaurs in the 1966 Raquel Welch movie "One Million Years B.C."

Park pays homage to prehistoric times with "Early Man." The latest film from Aardman Studios continues with the same stop-motion techniques Harryhousen used.

"Early Man" is a claymation adventure about a tribe of colorful cave people who stake the future of their homeland on soccer showdown, despite not knowing how to play.

Bringing the tribe to life took nearly 40 animators working on multiple sets, with each on a good week generating a few seconds of footage.

"Early Man" opens in theaters Friday.