  1. Home
  2. World

Vaultier repeats as Olympic champion in men's snowboardcross

By WILL GRAVES , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/15 14:30

Pierre Vaultier, of France, celebrates after winning gold during the men's snowboard cross final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in P

Pierre Vaultier, of France, celebrates after winning gold during the men's snowboard cross final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in P

Regino Hernandez, of Spain, celebrates after his run during the men's snowboard cross semifinals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in P

From bottom to top; Pierre Vaultier, of France, Jarryd Hughes, of Australia, Markus Schairer, of Austria, and Hanno Douschan, of Austria, runs the cou

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Pierre Vaultier of France is back atop the Olympic podium in men's snowboardcross.

Vaultier defended the title he won in Sochi four years ago on Thursday by overcoming a crash that nearly ended his chances in the semifinals. The 30-year-old Frenchman picked himself up to finish third and move on to the finals, where he led the six-man pack for most of the way down the mountain at Phoenix Snow Park.

Jarryd Hughes of Australia took silver, with Regino Hernandez of Spain earning a rare Winter Games medal for his country by taking bronze.

American teammates Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff advanced to the final but both washed out on a jump and finished well back of the leaders.

___

For more AP Olympic coverage: https://www.wintergames.ap.org