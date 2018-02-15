  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 14:19
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 4 of 9 medal events for Feb. 15
Through 34 of 39 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 4 7 3 14
Germany 8 2 3 13
Netherlands 5 4 2 11
Canada 3 4 4 11
United States 5 1 2 8
Japan 0 4 3 7
France 3 1 2 6
OA Russia 0 1 4 5
Austria 2 1 1 4
Italy 1 1 2 4
Sweden 2 1 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Switzerland 0 1 1 2
China 0 2 0 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1