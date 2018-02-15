|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Boston
|40
|19
|.678
|2
|Philadelphia
|30
|25
|.545
|10
|New York
|23
|36
|.390
|19
|Brooklyn
|19
|40
|.322
|23
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Miami
|30
|28
|.517
|3½
|Charlotte
|24
|33
|.421
|9
|Orlando
|18
|39
|.316
|15
|Atlanta
|18
|41
|.305
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Milwaukee
|32
|24
|.571
|2
|Indiana
|33
|25
|.569
|2
|Detroit
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|Chicago
|20
|37
|.351
|14½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|13
|.772
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|24
|.593
|10
|New Orleans
|31
|26
|.544
|13
|Memphis
|18
|38
|.321
|25½
|Dallas
|18
|40
|.310
|26½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Oklahoma City
|33
|26
|.559
|1½
|Portland
|32
|26
|.552
|2
|Denver
|31
|26
|.544
|2½
|Utah
|30
|28
|.517
|4
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|44
|14
|.759
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|26
|.536
|13
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|33
|.411
|20
|Sacramento
|18
|39
|.316
|25½
|Phoenix
|18
|41
|.305
|26½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 115, Miami 112
Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112
Houston 126, Minnesota 108
Milwaukee 97, Atlanta 92
Sacramento 114, Dallas 109
Denver 117, San Antonio 109
|Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 104, Orlando 102
Detroit 104, Atlanta 98
Philadelphia 104, Miami 102
Indiana 108, Brooklyn 103
Washington 118, New York 113
Houston 100, Sacramento 91
L.A. Clippers 129, Boston 119
New Orleans 139, L.A. Lakers 117
Oklahoma City 121, Memphis 114
Toronto 122, Chicago 98
Utah 107, Phoenix 97
Portland 123, Golden State 117
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Team World vs. Team USA at Los Angeles, Calif., 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
|2018 All-Star Game
Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.