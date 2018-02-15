  1. Home
  2. World

Semyon Varlamov makes 43 saves, Avs beat Canadiens 2-0

By MICHAEL KELLY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 13:19

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov, left, stops a shot off the stick of Montreal Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec in the second period of an

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov, left, makes a glove save of a redirected shot off the stick of Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Ga

Montreal Canadiens right wing Logan Shaw, left, fires the puck past Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher, center, and right wing Mikko Rantanen i

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque, front, is blocked by Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Schlemko, center, as goaltender Antti Niemi sto

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, left, confers with referee Kelly Sutherland in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colora

From left, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete looks to stop a pass intended for Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost as Montreal goaltender Ant

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi pulls up his helmet during a time out against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey ga

DENVER (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 43 saves for his first victory in more than a month and the Colorado Avalanche matched the franchise record of 10 straight home wins, beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Carl Soderberg and Alexander Kerfoot scored to help Colorado match the longest home winning streak in franchise history, set in 1994-95 when the team was the Quebec Nordiques.

Antti Niemi stopped 23 shots for Montreal. The Canadiens are 8-17-1 on the road.

Varlamov's last win came against Toronto on Dec. 29, and he left his next start against Winnipeg with a groin injury. He missed 10 games before returning against the Jets on Feb. 3.

Wednesday was his fourth since coming back and one of his best of the season. He denied the Canadiens on several chances in the third for his second shutout of the season.

With Montreal pressing for the equalizer late in the third, Kerfoot scored at 16:58 to give the Avalanche a two-goal cushion.

Colorado had more than two consecutive minutes of play in Montreal's end early in the second period but didn't score until Soderberg beat Niemi with a wraparound to make it 1-0 at 15:55.

NOTES: There was a moment of silence before the national anthems for the victims of the school shooting in Florida. ... The Avalanche recalled Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio of the AHL. Nathan MacKinnon, out since Jan. 30 with a left shoulder injury, was placed on injured reserve to make room for Grimaldi on the roster. ... Montreal C Phillip Danault (concussion) is on the four-game trip but has not played since Jan. 13. ... This was the 3,000th game in Quebec/Colorado franchise history, with 1,744 having been played since the team became the Avalanche in 1995. ... Colorado LW Blake Comeau missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Arizona on Thursday night.

Avalanche: At Winnipeg on Friday night.