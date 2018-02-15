Court to seek new map in Pennsylvania gerrymandering case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It's deadline day in Pennsylvania's gerrymandering case for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and others to submit maps of new congressional district boundaries that they want the state's Supreme Court to adopt.

Thursday's midnight deadline gives justices four more days to impose new boundaries, just three months before Pennsylvania's primary elections.

A redrawn Pennsylvania map could help Democrats pick up seats in the U.S. House and dramatically change the state's predominantly Republican, all-male delegation. Republicans control 13 of 18 Pennsylvania seats.

The Democratic-majority court threw out Pennsylvania's congressional map last month, saying it violated the state constitution. The map was widely viewed as among the nation's most gerrymandered with contorted districts designed by Republicans to get Republicans elected.

Republicans are threatening to challenge the court's map in federal court.