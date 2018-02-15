All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 57 38 16 3 79 204 154 19-5-1 19-11-2 9-5-1 Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133 19-7-4 16-5-4 12-2-2 Toronto 59 35 19 5 75 198 165 19-8-2 16-11-3 8-5-1 Washington 56 32 17 7 71 176 165 20-8-2 12-9-5 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 58 32 22 4 68 182 174 21-7-1 11-15-3 11-5-0 Philadelphia 57 28 19 10 66 169 167 14-9-6 14-10-4 6-4-5 New Jersey 56 28 20 8 64 168 174 15-10-3 13-10-5 8-7-1 Carolina 57 27 21 9 63 158 169 15-9-5 12-12-4 6-5-4 Columbus 57 29 24 4 62 154 162 17-10-1 12-14-3 10-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 58 27 25 6 60 194 214 15-10-4 12-15-2 8-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 57 27 25 5 59 166 175 18-10-3 9-15-2 7-6-3 Detroit 55 23 23 9 55 149 166 12-11-7 11-12-2 6-11-2 Florida 53 24 23 6 54 154 172 13-9-3 11-14-3 8-4-1 Montreal 56 22 27 7 51 144 174 14-10-6 8-17-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 55 19 27 9 47 147 194 12-11-5 7-16-4 5-10-3 Buffalo 57 17 30 10 44 137 188 8-16-4 9-14-6 5-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 56 37 15 4 78 192 154 20-4-2 17-11-2 13-1-1 Nashville 55 34 12 9 77 173 143 19-5-3 15-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 57 33 15 9 75 183 154 21-5-2 12-10-7 8-6-2 St. Louis 59 34 21 4 72 170 151 19-12-0 15-9-4 9-5-2 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 20-9-1 13-11-3 9-10-0 Minnesota 56 31 19 6 68 168 158 20-4-5 11-15-1 10-9-0 San Jose 57 30 19 8 68 166 158 15-9-3 15-10-5 14-4-3 Colorado 56 31 21 4 66 176 163 20-7-1 11-14-3 7-8-1 Calgary 57 29 20 8 66 161 164 13-13-3 16-7-5 8-6-3 Los Angeles 56 30 21 5 65 162 140 14-9-3 16-12-2 8-9-3 Anaheim 58 27 20 11 65 161 166 15-9-4 12-11-7 9-5-6 Chicago 57 24 25 8 56 160 166 12-12-3 12-13-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 55 23 28 4 50 157 184 12-14-2 11-14-2 10-5-0 Vancouver 56 22 28 6 50 147 180 10-14-3 12-14-3 5-9-1 Arizona 57 15 32 10 40 137 195 7-16-4 8-16-6 2-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 7, Los Angeles 3

Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 5, Calgary 2

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Detroit 2, Anaheim 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vegas 5, Chicago 2

Arizona 2, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 2, Montreal 0

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.