I, spy: New Manhattan attraction offers espionage history

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to a new attraction opening in New York City can learn about the elements of spying, its history and find out what kind of spy they could be.

SPYSCAPE opens Friday in Manhattan. Visitors can get a glimpse of spying's past and present, from World War II code-breaking machines to the most famous names in espionage and their deeds of derring-do.

Visitors can also take a series of tests that gauge everything from their powers of observation to their willingness to take risks to see what spy role they'd be suited for.

The exhibition space is divided into encryption, deception, hacking, cyberwarfare, intelligence, surveillance and special ops, the most interactive area. There, people take a run through a laser beam maze, trying to hit targets along the way.