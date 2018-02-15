  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 12:30
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 16 .719
Boston 40 19 .678 2
Philadelphia 30 25 .545 10
New York 23 36 .390 19
Brooklyn 19 40 .322 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 33 24 .579
Miami 30 28 .517
Charlotte 24 33 .421 9
Orlando 18 39 .316 15
Atlanta 18 41 .305 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 22 .607
Milwaukee 32 24 .571 2
Indiana 33 25 .569 2
Detroit 28 29 .491
Chicago 20 37 .351 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 13 .772
San Antonio 35 24 .593 10
New Orleans 31 26 .544 13
Memphis 18 38 .321 25½
Dallas 18 40 .310 26½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 25 .583
Oklahoma City 33 26 .559
Denver 31 26 .544
Portland 31 26 .544
Utah 30 28 .517 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 44 13 .772
L.A. Clippers 30 26 .536 13½
L.A. Lakers 23 33 .411 20½
Sacramento 18 39 .316 26
Phoenix 18 41 .305 27

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 115, Miami 112

Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112

Houston 126, Minnesota 108

Milwaukee 97, Atlanta 92

Sacramento 114, Dallas 109

Denver 117, San Antonio 109

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 104, Orlando 102

Detroit 104, Atlanta 98

Philadelphia 104, Miami 102

Indiana 108, Brooklyn 103

Washington 118, New York 113

Houston 100, Sacramento 91

L.A. Clippers 129, Boston 119

New Orleans 139, L.A. Lakers 117

Oklahoma City 121, Memphis 114

Toronto 122, Chicago 98

Utah 107, Phoenix 97

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Team World vs. Team USA at Los Angeles, Calif., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games
2018 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.