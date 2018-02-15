Davis leads Pelicans' rout of Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Lakers 139-117 on Wednesday night.

Davis went 15 for 18 from the field with three assists, three steals and two blocks. Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists, and reserve Darius Miller scored 19 points.

It was the highest scoring game of the season for New Orleans, which has won three in a row heading into the All-Star break.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points and Brandon Ingram had 21, but Los Angeles surrendered its most points in a regulation game this season. Julius Randle scored 20 points for the Lakers, and Josh Hart had 15.

Los Angeles guard Isaiah Thomas and coach Luke Walton were ejected in the first half. Thomas was involved in a minor altercation with Rajon Rondo late in the first quarter, also resulting in the ejection of the New Orleans guard. Walton was ejected in the second after protesting a technical foul on Kuzma.

Brook Lopez made two 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that got the Lakers within two early in the third. But Nikola Mirotic scored 11 of his 16 points in the quarter, helping the Pelicans to a 103-91 lead heading into the final period.

Davis made three baskets and Mirotic hit a 3-pointer that gave New Orleans a 120-100 lead with seven minutes remaining.

E'Twaun Moore had 14 points for New Orleans, which shot 53.1 percent (53 for 99) from the field. Miller made four of the Pelicans' 14 3s.

FAST START

The Pelicans set a franchise record for first-quarter points as they raced to a 46-33 lead. They fell one point short of the franchise record for first-half points with a 79-66 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had five points, eight assists and eight rebounds. ... The Lakers shot 51.1 percent from the field.

Pelicans: Davis scored 31 first-half points despite missing three minutes of the first quarter after sustaining a groin injury. ... Coach Alvin Gentry said he'll take turns starting C Emeka Okafor and Mirotic based on matchups.

OKAFOR RETURN CONTINUES

The Pelicans signed the 35-year-old Okafor to a second 10-day contract. Okafor was initially signed to a 10-day contract on Feb. 3, ending a four-year absence from the NBA, and has appeared in four games, including two starts.

"I think it's fascinating that he can sit out that long, but I think it also shows the dedication that he has," Gentry said. "He's not here for any other reason other than he loves the game."

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Minnesota on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break.

Pelicans: Host Miami on Feb. 23.