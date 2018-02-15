Nazem Kadri, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Nazem Kadri had three goals and two assists, Frederik Andersen made a career-high 54 saves and the surging Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Kadri had his fourth career hat trick and set a career high with the five points.

Patrick Marleau added a goal and two assists, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Jack Johnson also scored to help Toronto close out a perfect five-game hometand.

The Blue Jackets had 50 or more shots for the third straight game, making them the first team to accomplish the feat in the post-expansion era (since 1967-68). Nick Foligno had a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 22 saves.