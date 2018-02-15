|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|57
|38
|16
|3
|79
|204
|154
|19-5-1
|19-11-2
|9-5-1
|Boston
|55
|35
|12
|8
|78
|185
|133
|19-7-4
|16-5-4
|12-2-2
|Toronto
|59
|35
|19
|5
|75
|198
|165
|19-8-2
|16-11-3
|8-5-1
|Washington
|56
|32
|17
|7
|71
|176
|165
|20-8-2
|12-9-5
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|58
|32
|22
|4
|68
|182
|174
|21-7-1
|11-15-3
|11-5-0
|Philadelphia
|57
|28
|19
|10
|66
|169
|167
|14-9-6
|14-10-4
|6-4-5
|New Jersey
|56
|28
|20
|8
|64
|168
|174
|15-10-3
|13-10-5
|8-7-1
|Carolina
|57
|27
|21
|9
|63
|158
|169
|15-9-5
|12-12-4
|6-5-4
|Columbus
|57
|29
|24
|4
|62
|154
|162
|17-10-1
|12-14-3
|10-8-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|27
|25
|6
|60
|194
|214
|15-10-4
|12-15-2
|8-8-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|27
|25
|5
|59
|166
|175
|18-10-3
|9-15-2
|7-6-3
|Detroit
|55
|23
|23
|9
|55
|149
|166
|12-11-7
|11-12-2
|6-11-2
|Florida
|53
|24
|23
|6
|54
|154
|172
|13-9-3
|11-14-3
|8-4-1
|Montreal
|55
|22
|26
|7
|51
|144
|172
|14-10-6
|8-16-1
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|55
|19
|27
|9
|47
|147
|194
|12-11-5
|7-16-4
|5-10-3
|Buffalo
|57
|17
|30
|10
|44
|137
|188
|8-16-4
|9-14-6
|5-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|56
|37
|15
|4
|78
|192
|154
|20-4-2
|17-11-2
|13-1-1
|Nashville
|55
|34
|12
|9
|77
|173
|143
|19-5-3
|15-7-6
|11-4-2
|Winnipeg
|57
|33
|15
|9
|75
|183
|154
|21-5-2
|12-10-7
|8-6-2
|St. Louis
|59
|34
|21
|4
|72
|170
|151
|19-12-0
|15-9-4
|9-5-2
|Dallas
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|175
|151
|20-9-1
|13-11-3
|9-10-0
|Minnesota
|56
|31
|19
|6
|68
|168
|158
|20-4-5
|11-15-1
|10-9-0
|San Jose
|57
|30
|19
|8
|68
|166
|158
|15-9-3
|15-10-5
|14-4-3
|Calgary
|57
|29
|20
|8
|66
|161
|164
|13-13-3
|16-7-5
|8-6-3
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|21
|5
|65
|162
|140
|14-9-3
|16-12-2
|8-9-3
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|161
|166
|15-9-4
|12-11-7
|9-5-6
|Colorado
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|174
|163
|19-7-1
|11-14-3
|7-8-1
|Chicago
|57
|24
|25
|8
|56
|160
|166
|12-12-3
|12-13-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|55
|23
|28
|4
|50
|157
|184
|12-14-2
|11-14-2
|10-5-0
|Vancouver
|56
|22
|28
|6
|50
|147
|180
|10-14-3
|12-14-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|57
|15
|32
|10
|40
|137
|195
|7-16-4
|8-16-6
|2-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina 7, Los Angeles 3
Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 3
Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5, Calgary 2
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Detroit 2, Anaheim 1
Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Winnipeg 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vegas 5, Chicago 2
Arizona 2, San Jose 1
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 6, Columbus 3
Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.