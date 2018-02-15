  1. Home
Howard shines as Hornets top Magic 104-102

By  Associated Press
2018/02/15 10:36

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped a four-game slide by topping the Orlando Magic 104-102 on Wednesday night.

Kemba Walker had 20 points for Charlotte on 6-for-19 shooting, and Nicolas Batum added 14 points and seven assists.

Mario Hezonja led Orlando with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but the Magic lost their third straight going into the All-Star break. D.J. Augustin and Marreese Speights had 16 points and Bismack Biyombo finished wiht 11 points and 11 rebounds.