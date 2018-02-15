  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 10:20
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 16 .714
Boston 40 18 .690 1
Philadelphia 29 25 .537 10
New York 23 35 .397 18
Brooklyn 19 39 .328 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 24 .571
Miami 30 27 .526
Charlotte 24 33 .421
Orlando 18 39 .316 14½
Atlanta 18 40 .310 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 22 .607
Milwaukee 32 24 .571 2
Indiana 32 25 .561
Detroit 27 29 .482 7
Chicago 20 36 .357 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 13 .768
San Antonio 35 24 .593
New Orleans 30 26 .536 13
Memphis 18 37 .327 24½
Dallas 18 40 .310 26
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 35 25 .583
Oklahoma City 32 26 .552 2
Denver 31 26 .544
Portland 31 26 .544
Utah 29 28 .509
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 44 13 .772
L.A. Clippers 29 26 .527 14
L.A. Lakers 23 32 .418 20
Sacramento 18 38 .321 25½
Phoenix 18 40 .310 26½

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 115, Miami 112

Cleveland 120, Oklahoma City 112

Houston 126, Minnesota 108

Milwaukee 97, Atlanta 92

Sacramento 114, Dallas 109

Denver 117, San Antonio 109

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte 104, Orlando 102

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Team World vs. Team USA at Los Angeles, Calif., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games
2018 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen at Los Angeles, Calif., 8 p.m.