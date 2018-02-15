Top-seeded Thiem advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Austria's Dominic Thiem set up a quarterfinal match against local favorite Guido Pella in the Argentina Open.

The top-seeded Thiem beat Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday in the ATP 250 clay-court tournament. Pella topped Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-4.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman also advanced, beating Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. He will face Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 winner over third-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain.