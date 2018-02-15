Mexico presidential candidate Patricio hurt, 1 dead in crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican independent presidential candidate Maria de Jesus Patricio has been hurt in a crash that also killed a person riding in her caravan and injured two others.

The National Indigenous Council says in a brief statement that an SUV carrying Patricio and 10 other people went off a highway Wednesday in the state of Baja California Sur.

It says a woman is dead and council member Francisco Grado is in serious condition. It adds that Patricio and council member Lucero Islava sustained unspecified injuries.

Patricio has been running as an independent candidate seeking to get a place on the July 1 presidential ballot. However, days before a deadline to gather some 866,000 signatures to qualify for the ballot, she is well short of the requirement.