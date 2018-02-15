Royals scout kicked out as unusual free-agent camp opens

As teams started spring training workouts across Florida and Arizona, the players' association had a Kansas City Royals scout escorted out of the union's opening training session for unsigned free agents.

About 15 players attended the first day of workouts Wednesday at the union's camp in Bradenton, Florida. Media was barred from the IMG Academy. The scout was told he was not welcome but could set up a session with an individual player at the player's discretion, several people familiar with the situation said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no statements were authorized.

More than 90 players remain without agreements among the 166 who exercised their free-agency rights last November, the most sluggish market since the final offseason of collusion in 1987-88.

