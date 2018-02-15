Ex-Cheney adviser poised to be US envoy for Syrian crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration plans to name a onetime adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney as its next envoy for the Syrian crisis.

John Hannah was Cheney's national security adviser and specialized in the Mideast. He also worked in the State Department during the Clinton and first Bush administrations.

Hannah will be named to the post in the coming weeks. That's according to two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the appointment.

More recently, Hannah has worked at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank that's close to the Trump administration and advocates hawkish national security policies.

Hannah's selection was first reported by the newspaper Al-Monitor. Hannah didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.