  1. Home
  2. World

First lady brings Valentine's Day cheer to kids in hospital

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/15 05:33

First lady Melania Trump speaks with Amber Negrete, 8, right seated, during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, Wedne

First lady Melania Trump helps decorate cookies during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018,

First lady Melania Trump helps Annie Ribas, 9, left, and Katherine Faughn, 6, right, decorate cookies during her visit to the Children's Inn at the Na

First lady Melania Trump gestures as she speaks during her visit to the Children's Inn at the National Institute of Health, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018,

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Melania Trump has brought some Valentine's Day cheer to children receiving medical treatment at a private facility on the campus of the National Institutes of Health.

The first lady doled out Happy Valentine's Day wishes along with White House holiday cards to patients.

She helped one group of kids decorate heart-shaped cookies with white frosting and sprinkles. She also exchanged holiday cards with a larger group that included the cookie decorators.

Children's Inn is a private, nonprofit facility for seriously ill children and their families who are participating in clinical trials at NIH.

Mrs. Trump is focusing her work as first lady on the well-being of children. She visited a children's hospital in Cincinnati last week to get a briefing on Ohio's opioid epidemic.