"Maze Runner" author James Dashner dropped by literary agent

NEW YORK (AP) — "Maze Runner" author James Dashner's literary agent has dropped him.

Michael W. Bourret says in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that "under the circumstances" he could not represent Dashner after allegations of sexual misconduct recently surfaced.

A comments thread on the web site of School Library Journal includes allegations about Dashner, Jay Asher and other writers for young people. Earlier this week, the head of the Society for Children's Book Writers and Illustrators told the AP that Asher had been expelled. A spokeswoman for Asher disputes whether he was kicked out, but says his agent had dropped him.

Dashner's publisher, Random House, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch first reported that Asher and Dashner were dropped.