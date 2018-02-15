Man gets 20-40 years in prison in 30-year-old murder cases

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to killing two New Hampshire women 30 years ago and been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

David Caplin was brought from Canada in 2015 to face murder charges in the case, and he agreed to return there permanently after serving his sentence.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 48-year-old Charlene Ranstrom and 32-year-old Brenda Warner. They were bound, beaten and stabbed to death in their Nashua home in 1988.

At the time, Caplin and Anthony Barnaby, both Canadian Micmac Indians, lived in the same building as the women. Charges against them were dropped due to suppressed evidence and mistrials. They were arrested again in 2011.

Barnaby's scheduled for trial in August.