Field hockey player accused of shoplifting seeks probation

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A star player on the national champion University of Connecticut field hockey team accused of stealing $34 in makeup from the campus bookstore has applied for a probation program that could clear her record.

Charlotte Veitner applied for accelerated rehabilitation Wednesday in Rockville Superior Court. The program for first-time, nonviolent offenders results in charges being erased after a probation period.

Her lawyer, Robert Britt, says he won't comment while the case is pending.

UConn officials say they can't comment because of student privacy laws.

The 22-year-old from Dusseldorf, Germany, led the country with 34 goals during UConn's run to the NCAA title.

Police say she tried to conceal the makeup in a bag at the bookstore Feb. 4. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny.