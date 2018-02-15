Romania's anti-corruption chief: 'We don't falsify evidence'

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's chief anti-corruption prosecutor has rejected allegations that prosecutors falsify evidence in cases against high-ranking officials.

National Anti-Corruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi responded on Wednesday to a former Romanian lawmaker's claims that four anti-corruption prosecutors wanted him to provide fake evidence and planted unspecified false evidence on him.

Kovesi said: "We don't falsify evidence. We act legally."

The former lawmaker, Vlad Cosma, is on trial for influence peddling. Kovesi said Cosma had "tried to intimidate prosecutors" by threatening to broadcast doctored recordings.

Senior members of the coalition ruling Romania have criticized anti-corruption prosecutors in recent days.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila summoned the justice minister home from Japan to deal with the crisis.

Kovesi says the Romanian justice system is "under attack" after dozens of officials were successfully prosecuted.