For Greenwood and Anderson, a crescendo in 'Phantom Thread'

NEW YORK (AP) — Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood is going to the Oscars.

Greenwood is nominated for his first Academy Award for his score to Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread." It's their fifth collaboration together. Though widely viewed as one of the best scores of the last two decades, Greenwood's score to 2007's "There Will Be Blood" was ruled ineligible for the Oscars since it was partly based on a preexisting piece of music by Greenwood.

But "Phantom Thread" marks a new crescendo for both their collaboration, and for Greenwood as a composer. The film is up for six Oscars.

While Greenwood has been noncommittal about attending the March 4 ceremony, Anderson promises he'll be there.