Italy court sends right-to-die case to Constitutional Court

ROME (AP) — A court in Milan has asked Italy's Constitutional Court to rule in the case of a right-to-die advocate who brought a well-known DJ to an assisted suicide clinic in Switzerland to die after he was paralyzed in a car crash.

Marco Capaldo said Wednesday he was grateful that the Constitutional Court might finally establish that Italians have a right to die.

Capaldo, a lawmaker with the Radical party, helped bring Fabbio Antoniani, a disc jockey known professionally as DJ Fabo, to Switzerland in February 2017 after he asked to die. Antoniani had been left paralyzed, blind and unable to breathe on his own after a 2014 car accident.

Euthanasia is illegal in Italy, but several high-profile right-to-die cases in recent years have put the issue on the political agenda.