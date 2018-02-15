Immigrants warned about Florida travel as arrests soar

MIAMI (AP) — More than a dozen advocacy groups have issued a warning about traveling in Florida saying immigration arrests there have soared more rapidly in the past year than in any other area of the country.

Leaders from immigrant rights and nonprofit organizations said Wednesday that new cooperation between Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 17 Florida sheriffs is also spreading fear in the state.

The travel advisory issued by 15 groups warns immigrants from other states to reconsider Florida trips or to be ready to encounter immigration agents at airports, sea ports and bus stations.

Two recent Border Patrol arrests of passengers on Greyhound buses sparked anger and led lawmakers to demand a review of searches and seizures in the 100-mile (160-kilometer) zone near borders and coasts.