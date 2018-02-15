Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom President Donald Trump's personal attorney acknowledges paying $130,000 just before Election Day, believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

A manager for the adult film actress told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Daniels believes Trump's lawyer invalidated a non-disclosure agreement by publicly discussing the payment.

Gina Rodriguez says the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will discuss her alleged 20006 extramarital affair with Trump.

Attorney Michael Cohen said Tuesday night he paid Clifford with his own funds, making the statement after a campaign finance advocacy organization urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate.

The celebrity news site The Blast first reported Clifford's new position. She previously played coy when asked about Trump.