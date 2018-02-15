Democrats negotiating with FBI on memo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that he is continuing to negotiate with the FBI over the release of a memo packed with classified information about secret surveillance of a Trump campaign adviser, but remains unsure if the White House would block its release.

Democrats argue their memo would rebut a GOP memo released two weeks ago that Trump says proves his campaign was the target of a politically motivated spying operation.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said he is concerned the White House would try to block its release -- even after redactions. But Ty Cobb, the lawyer coordinating the White House's response to the special counsel's inquiry, said they would not override the FBI's decision.