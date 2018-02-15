Sales tax breaks to lure data centers booming in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tax breaks to attract some of the world's richest companies to Virginia have exploded as the state has become a top global market for data centers.

Records show that sales tax exemptions for the centers that function as the brains of the Internet accounted for more than $65 million in uncollected state revenue last fiscal year.

Although Virginia forgoes sales tax revenues for certain large data centers, some local governments have reaped massive benefits. Loudoun County says data centers help bring in $150 million in local taxes each year.

Supporters say the incentives are a crucial reason for Virginia's success in the market and the industry is a major boost to state's overall economy. Critics say the tax breaks are an unnecessary giveaway to a healthy industry that would still thrive in Virginia without them.