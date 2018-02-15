Puerto Rico cancels $133M post-hurricane housing contract

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's Housing Department says it will cancel a $133 million deal with a U.S. company hired to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Maria because a review board found the contract was improperly awarded.

The department's auction review board published a ruling on Tuesday that New York-based Adjusters International received the contract though it did not meet several requirements.

A company spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

A vice president of Adjusters International had been nominated by President Donald Trump for the No. 2 position at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Former FEMA official Daniel Craig later withdrew from consideration.

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary Fernando Gil said Wednesday that he is evaluating other options to avoid interrupting home repairs more than five months after the hurricane hit.