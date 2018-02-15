Taiwan speed skater places 20th in women's 1,000 meters at Olympics

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) Taiwanese Huang Yu-ting finished 20th in the women's 1,000 meters speed skating event at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang on Wednesday.

Huang finished the race in 1 minute, 16.44 seconds, coming in 20th in a field 31 skaters in the 1,000-meter event.

Jorien Ter Mors, 28, of the Netherlands won gold in the event, clocking 1 minute, 13.56 seconds and breaking the Olympic record of 1 min, 13.83 seconds previously held by Chris Witty of the United States.

On Monday, Huang fell in the women's 1,500m speed skating event, and finished at the bottom of the pack in a field of 27 competitors.

"What was most sad about the competition today was not the fall, but the disappointment of all the people that were cheering for me," she later wrote on her Facebook page.

"I blanked out the moment I fell, and when I got up I couldn't believe what had happened," she wrote. "But I am fine and will make adjustments to prepare for my next event."

Huang is scheduled to compete Sunday in the women's 500m speed skating, her final event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"I'm Chinese Taipei's (Taiwan) first woman speed skater to make it to the Olympic Games, and it's always harder for those who go first," she is quoted as saying on the Olympics website. "But I think if I'm able to help pave the way for my juniors, it would not be in vain."

A total of four Taiwanese athletes are competing at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, three speed skaters and one luge sledder.

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games is being held Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (By Lung Po-an and William Yen)Enditem/pc